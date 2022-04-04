(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Australia is offering a raft of discounts and extra air miles to business customers, traditionally a stronghold of Qantas Airways Ltd., as part of a longer-term bid to lock in one third of the domestic air-travel market.

The Bain Capital-owned airline on Tuesday rolled out a loyalty program specifically targeting Australian businesses. New members can get cheaper fares, and the carrier will give air miles to companies that sign up as well as staff that travel, it said in a statement.

Virgin Australia Chief Executive Officer Jayne Hrdlicka is betting the pandemic has made corporate customers more price conscious. The airline also plans to lay on more flights on the key business routes linking Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane as it claws back share from Qantas.

Virgin “intends to hold its market share at 33% over time,” it said. The airline carried 34% of passengers in Australia in January this year, up from 22% in November 2020 when it emerged from administration, according to the competition watchdog.

