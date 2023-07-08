(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Australia Airlines Pty Ltd. will spend A$110 million ($73.6 million) on upgrading its planes in Australia and will add more fuel-efficient aircraft to its fleet, according to a company statement.

The airline will refurbish the cabins of its remaining Boeing 737 fleet, and will add eight Boeing 737-8 aircraft and 25 Boeing 737-10s, with most being delivered over the course of 2024, the company said in a release Saturday. The first of the 737-8s was unveiled in Brisbane on Saturday to team members and their families.

The Boeing 737-8 aircraft are at least 15% more fuel efficient per flight than the Virgin Australia Boeing 737-800 NG fleet, the company said.

“We anticipate our fleet renewal program, together with other fuel-efficiency initiatives, will support over 80% of our 2030 interim target to reduce Virgin Australia’s carbon emission intensity by 22%,” Virgin Australia Group Chief Executive Jayne Hrdlicka said in the statement.

Bain Capital is planning to relist the airline in November through an initial public offering that could raise about A$1 billion, the country’s largest IPO in two years.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.