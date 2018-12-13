(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic’s spacecraft marked a milestone Thursday in its quest to fly tourists off planet, rising more than 51 miles (82 kilometers) and breaching Earth’s atmosphere for the first time.

The flight marked the first human spaceflight from the U.S. since NASA’s last shuttle mission in July 2011. The company was founded by British entrepreneur Richard Branson as an extension of his aerospace empire.

Virgin’s VSS Unity had a 60-second rocket burn on its fourth test flight from Mojave, California. That sent the vehicle to an altitude of 271,268 feet (83 kilometers), above the 50-mile mark where suborbital space begins.

“What we witnessed today is more compelling evidence that commercial space is set to become one of the 21st century’s defining industries,” Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer George Whitesides said in a statement. “Reusable vehicles built and operated by private companies are about to transform our business and personal lives in ways which are as yet hard to imagine.”

Virgin Galactic’s previous flight, in July, rose to nearly 171,000 feet with a 42-second rocket burn.

Tourist Flights

The VSS Unity is dropped from a carrier aircraft at about 50,000 feet, at which point its rocket ignites and propels the craft on a vertical tear. At some point the company plans to fly customers who have paid $250,000 for the thrill ride. Virgin executives still won’t say when that might happen, though.

The flight was also Virgin’s Galactic first time to generate revenue, ferrying four research payloads as part of a program co-sponsored by NASA.

After the flight, the Federal Aviation Administration said it would award Unity’s test pilots, Mark “Forger” Stucky and Frederick “CJ” Sturckow, with commercial astronaut wings. Sturckow, a former space shuttle pilot, will become the only person to be awarded astronaut wings from both NASA and the FAA.

Virgin Galactic plans to move its operations and headquarters from California to Spaceport America near Las Cruces, New Mexico.

