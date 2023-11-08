(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is slashing 18% of its workforce and pausing space flights from mid-2024 to cut costs and focus on developing its new launch vehicle.

Richard Branson’s space tourism venture is cutting roughly 185 jobs, part of a broader strategy to funnel resources to its next-generation Delta spaceplane, grapple with higher borrowing costs and other challenges, it said Wednesday. The move will save roughly $25 million annually, the company said.

Virgin Galactic also forecast about $3 million in revenue for the last quarter of 2023, higher than the $1.58 million analysts expected.

The space travel company is pausing flights planned for 2024 to focus on final Delta assembly. It had kicked off commercial spaceflight operations earlier this year after nearly two decades of development. It has launched five customer flights, which have included research missions and private tourist trips.

The company also reported third-quarter sales of $1.73 million, above the $1.14 million analysts had expected.

Virgin Galactic pared a gain of as much as 21% in US postmarket trading Wednesday, climbing 12% to $1.75 as of 6:07 p.m. in New York. The stock had lost 55% of its value this year, as of the close of regular trading on Wednesday.

Virgin Galactic has acknowledged that despite beginning commercial flights, it doesn’t expect to turn a profit until it introduces Delta. These vehicles are optimized for faster turnaround times and more efficient reusability. The company plans to enter them into operation starting in 2026.

The workforce reduction, originally announced Tuesday, is meant to streamline work unrelated to Delta development. Delta will be able to carry more passengers and is expected to bring in up to 12 times more monthly revenue than its predecessor Unity, Virgin Galactic Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier told analysts on an earnings call.

Virgin Galactic lost 28 cents a share, narrower than the 43-cent loss analysts had expected for the quarter. Citing cash and marketable securities of roughly $1.1 billion as of Sept. 30, Virgin forecasts having sufficient capital to bring its first two Delta ships into service and achieve positive cash flow in 2026.

