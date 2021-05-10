(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is evaluating the timing of its next test flight after completing repair work on its spacecraft, a move that clouds an earlier plan for a launch this month.

The startup cited the coronavirus pandemic for “ongoing delays to its business and operations” in a statement released Monday. In February, Virgin Galactic had said electromagnetic interference glitches would be resolved in nine weeks or less and that it would be ready for a flight to space by May -- three months after an initial target.

The shares tumbled as much as 12% in postmarket trading after the company released first-quarter results. The stock, which has fallen 24% this year, retreated 8.5% to $17.95 at the close in New York.

“We continue to make strides towards our strategic objectives and have solid momentum as we focus on completing our flight test program,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in the statement.

Virgin Galactic has said it plans to fly company founder Richard Branson this summer, and resume ticket sales after that event. The company suspended sales after a 2014 crash killed a test pilot. It already has a roster of 600 ticket holders who have paid as much as $250,000 each.

The company reported a net loss of $129.7 million in the quarter, compared with a $377 million loss in the same period of 2020. Sales were zero, down from $238 million in the first quarter last year.

Virgin Galactic restated its 2020 results last month due to a U.S. accounting change related to special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs. The company combined with Social Capital Hedosophia and went public in October 2019.

