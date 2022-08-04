(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. said it plans to delay its commercial service launch to the second quarter of 2023 after previously predicting a first-quarter debut, dragging down shares of the space tourism company.

“While our short-term plans now call for commercial service to launch in the second quarter of 2023, progress on our future fleet continues,” Chief Executive Officer Michael Colglazier said in a news release as the company reported quarterly earnings. “Many of the key elements of our roadmap are now in place to scale the business in a meaningful way.”

Virgin Galactic shares fell 7.6% to $7.57 after the close of regular trading in New York. The stock has dropped about 39% so far this year through Thursday’s close.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.