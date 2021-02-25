(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. sank after saying its next test flight to space won’t occur until May, three months after the previous plan, suggesting that the debut of the company’s space tourism trips is at risk of further delays.

The new schedule upended Virgin Galactic’s plan to carry its billionaire founder, Richard Branson, on a separate test that had been set for the first quarter, since his flight would follow the May trial. Branson’s mission is still being planned, as is a revenue-generating flight with the Italian Air Force, Virgin Galactic said in a statement Thursday.

The delays underscore the challenges for Virgin Galactic as it seeks to get its space trips up and running. President Mike Moses said electromagnetic interference problems caused a computer problem in December, when the rocket’s engine failed to ignite during a test flight. Virgin Galactic replaced its flight-system computers but then uncovered additional EMI issues as it prepared for a Feb. 13 flight. Those problems will take until May to correct.

The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company plans to debut its second spacecraft on March 31. Virgin Galactic executives have said in the past that they expect to fly their first paying customers on suborbital flights in 2021, despite “ongoing delays” because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The shares fell 14% to $36.35 after the close of regular trading in New York.

