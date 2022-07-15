(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Media O2 is in discussions to acquire TalkTalk Telecom Group Ltd., marking another round of telecom consolidation, according to people familiar with the matter.

British cable and wireless operator VMO2, brought together in a 2021 merger by Liberty Global Plc and Telefonica SA, has held exploratory discussions with the smaller fixed company but it’s possible no deal is agreed, the people said, asking not to be named because the discussions are private.

The news was reported earlier by Sky News, which said the talks would value Salford, England-based TalkTalk at about £3 billion ($3.6 billion) including debt. It was taken private by investment fund Toscafund Asset Management LLP in 2020 for about £2 billion, including debt.

The value of TalkTalk is particularly seen in its business-to-business and wholesale division, the people added. The company had been exploring options including a potential sale for months, Bloomberg previously reported.

Representatives for TalkTalk, Virgin Media O2 and Liberty Global declined to comment.

Shares in BT Group Plc, the chief rival of VMO2 and TalkTalk, dropped 5% following the news.

