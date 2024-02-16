(Bloomberg) -- UK internet provider Virgin Media O2 is planning to break its fiber broadband services into a separate unit that will serve as a platform for deals and challenge incumbent BT Group Plc.

The business will hold VMO2’s fiber and cable network assets, the company said in a statement on Friday. VMO2 will connect to the services through a wholesale agreement with the new business.

The new structure will give VMO2 more options for financing and could facilitate acquisitions of local alternative network providers, Chief Executive Officer Lutz Schuler said in the statement. VMO2’s shareholders, Telefonica SA and Liberty Global, are still developing the new business, and didn’t give a timeline for rolling it out. The plan also will need regulators’ approval.

Liberty Global CEO Mike Fries has spoken about his interest in buying up local altnet providers in parts of the UK where his venture doesn’t have a network. In November, he said he was looking at six or seven of the businesses and predicted “healthy rationalization” of the market, which might leave just two players: “us and BT.”

Still, Liberty Global gave a profit outlook for the VMO2 venture that disappointed investors, helping to send its shares down as much as 9.1% in New York on Friday, and its partner, Telefonica, closed 1.6% lower in Madrid.

