(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Money UK Plc’s shares rose as much 15.7% in early London trading after the bank said it will repurchase up to £50 million ($59 million) more shares and reported full-year results that beat estimates.

The lender said in a filing that it will start the extended program on Monday and expects to conclude it in May. It said it intends to repurchase both its London-listed shares and its Australian Securities Exchange CHESS Depositary Interests in “approximately equal proportions.” Virgin Money announced its inaugural share buyback with a £75 million program this summer.

The firm reported adjusted pretax profit of £789 million for the year to Sept. 30 and upgraded its outlook on Monday, saying it expected its net interest margin to expand in the medium term. The shares were up 10.9% as of 8:40 a.m.

The company’s unsecured balances saw 14% growth in the year. Virgin Money said it maintained its “competitive proposition,” but with “tighter underwriting to reflect potential customer affordability challenges from the higher cost of living.” The bank also announced it will launch Slyce, a buy-now-pay-later product, later this year.

In the current fiscal year, Virgin Money’s unsecured lending business is expected to grow slightly less than in previous years amid a “tough” environment, Chief Executive Officer David Duffy told reporters on a call. He also said that staff had received salary rises of about 10%.

“We have been giving salary raises that have been quite high in the past year, and now a further 10% this year,” he said.

The business benefited from Britons taking out more credit cards to help them through the cost-of-living crisis this year. But, with the UK economy under pressure, the firm’s asset quality is likely to come increasingly into focus in 2023.

Virgin Money took an impairment charge of £52 million for the year as the economic backdrop worsened but said it was seeing little signs of stress so far among its customers. “Across key portfolios, there are currently limited signs of credit concerns and overall arrears remained low during the period,” Duffy said in the statement.

