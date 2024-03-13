(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Money UK Plc is selling bail-in debt just as a potential takeover by Nationwide Building Society is brewing in the background.

The London-based lender is looking to raise at least €500 million ($547 million), according to a person familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified because they’re not authorized to speak about it. The four-year note will be callable after three years, and is senior to other types of loss-absorbing debt, like Additional Tier 1s. Initial price discussions are around 170 basis points over mid-swaps.

The offering comes after news this month that the lender reached a preliminary agreement to be bought by Nationwide, a deal that would create the UK’s second-largest home loans provider. Nationwide has higher credit ratings than Virgin Money.

“If the Nationwide bid goes ahead, as seems likely, today’s issue looks attractive,” said Simon Adamson, head of financials at CreditSights. “The risk is that the acquisition doesn’t happen, in which case it would probably widen out a bit.”

A bail-in bond is designed to impose losses on investors when a bank gets in trouble, while keeping taxpayers off the hook.

Nationwide doesn’t have enough euro-denominated bail-in bonds to create a yield curve, based on data compiled by Bloomberg, making direct comparisons to the pricing of the new issue impractical. Bankers used bonds issued by Lloyds Banking Group Plc, Santander UK Plc and NatWest Group Plc as comparable bonds, according to a person familiar.

