Virgin Money Says More Cuts to Come After Eliminating 150 Jobs

(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Money UK Plc said it expects to cut more jobs as part of its push to eliminate £200 million ($251 million) in annual expenses and boost returns.

The London-based lender already reduced the number of full-time staffers by about 150 in its fiscal first quarter, according to a statement Tuesday. As part of the cost-cutting moves, the company also shuttered 39 branches and reduced its office property footprint by about 35%, the statement said.

“We’ve delivered growth in new accounts, deposits and target lending segments, at stable margins and with ongoing cost efficiencies,” Chief Executive Officer David Duffy said. “We carry good momentum into 2024.”

Britain’s sixth-biggest lender has been struggling to compete with big domestic rivals such as Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc, which can lend more from their larger customer deposit bases. At its full-year results in November, Virgin Money underwhelmed investors with a lower profitability target.

Separately, Virgin Money said it received approval from the Prudential Regulation Authority and Financial Conduct Authority to extend the term for its board chairman David Bennett. Bennett, who has served in the role since 2020, is now able to keep the job until October 2026.

“David will continue to play a critical role in leading the board, to support Virgin Money through the launch of the next phase of its strategy, ensuring the board and wider business continue to benefit from his knowledge of the company,” the company said in a separate statement.

