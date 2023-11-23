(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Money UK Plc plans to buy back a further £150 million ($188 million) of its shares as it seeks to catch up with the higher valuations of larger rivals such as Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

The London-based bank will repurchase the shares by May 16, according to a statement Thursday. The firm previously said it expected to announce £125 million of buybacks alongside its full-year results.

Still, the guidance for shareholder returns in the current year was lower than analysts had estimated, according to Barclays’s Grace Dargan. Shares were trading down 2.2% at 153.4 pence as of 9:38 a.m. in London.

The lender also took an impairment charge of £309 million, compared to last year’s £52 million, driven by its credit cards business. For now, the bank said customers were continuing to pay back their loans on time. Pretax profit fell 42%.

And the firm is spending more on “digital investment in financial crime prevention,” meaning executives “now expect to take longer to achieve our double digit statutory return ambition,” Chief Executive Officer David Duffy said in a statement.

The group’s “poor track record of meeting expectations means it may struggle to re-rate in the near-term without a change of leadership,” Shore Capital analyst Gary Greenwood said in a note. A spokesman for Virgin Money declined to comment.

With about 6.6 million customers, Virgin Money is Britain’s sixth-biggest lender and the largest of the so-called challenger banks seeking to grab market share from the dominant lenders.

While all UK lenders benefited from the Bank of England’s quickest rate-hike series in decades, many challengers’ profit margins have lagged behind the largest firms. Smaller players often lack big current account bases, which don’t pay interest, and typically have to offer higher savings rates to attract depositors and fund lending.

(Updates with analyst commentary, share price move from third paragraph.)

