(Bloomberg) -- Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and his wife, Pamela Northam, have tested positive for Covid-19 and will will isolate themselves for 10 days, the governor’s office said Friday.

Governor Northam is experiencing no symptoms, while Pamela Northam is experiencing “mild” symptoms, the office said in a statement.

Both tested positive Thursday after being notified that a member of the governor’s residential staff who works closely in their living quarters had developed symptoms and subsequently tested positive.

“As I’ve been reminding Virginians throughout this crisis, Covid-19 is very real and very contagious,” Northam said in a statement. “We are grateful for your thoughts and support, but the best thing you can do for us -- and most importantly, for your fellow Virginians -- is to take this seriously.”

Northam, a Democrat, said he would fulfill his duties from the executive mansion and that his work won’t be interrupted.

Virginia has experienced 3,111 deaths from Covid, while 17,099 have recovered, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Nationally the U.S. has had nearly 7 million cases and nearly 203,000 deaths, according to the university.

