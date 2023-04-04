(Bloomberg) -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender, intends to meet with the president of Taiwan when he leads a trade mission to Asia later this month, a trip likely to further rankle China.

The governor and his delegation will visit the capitals of Taiwan, Japan and South Korea from April 24 to April 29 and meet with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other government officials and business leaders, Youngkin’s office announced in a statement Tuesday.

“I’m excited to represent the Commonwealth in my first trade mission to Asia that will focus on economic development opportunities, our shared priorities and national security,” said Youngkin, who called the three countries “critical markets that will advance economic growth and prosperity in Virginia.”

“In strengthening these relationships, we are not only reaffirming our commitment to our allies but also strengthening the spirit of Virginia and America,” he added.

Youngkin, like other Republicans, has adopted an increasingly hawkish tone on China, raising concerns about its investments in his state.

He removed Virginia from consideration for the site of a proposed electric-vehicle battery plant planned by Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese partner, calling the project a “Trojan horse” that would allow Beijing to undermine the US auto industry. Ford and Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd. eventually announced they would build the multi-billion dollar plant, which is expected to create 2,500 jobs, in Michigan.

Earlier: Youngkin Rips Ford-CATL Battery Plan as China ‘Trojan Horse’

The announcement of Youngkin’s trip comes ahead of a planned meeting Wednesday between Tsai and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in southern California. Tsai is transiting through the US as part of a visit to Central America, a move that has angered China and forced President Joe Biden’s administration into a difficult balancing act.

US officials have tried to calm an already tense relationship with Beijing — made worse by the discovery of an alleged spy balloon — while also signaling support for Taiwan, a major global source of advanced microchips.

China has vowed to take “resolute measures” in response to the Tsai-McCarthy meeting, but Beijing’s reaction has been more muted than last year, when then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

Read more: Taiwan Defends Meeting Speaker McCarthy as China Threatens

Youngkin, a former co-chief executive officer of Carlyle Group Inc., is seen as a rising star in the Republican party, after winning the governor’s seat in a state that has backed the Democratic candidate in the last four presidential elections.

Youngkin has said he is focused on Virginia but traveled to stump for GOP gubernatorial candidates ahead of last year’s midterm elections, raising his national profile.

In March, he participated in a CNN town hall on education, an issue that has resonated with GOP voters who say they are concerned about how schools teach about race and gender and over issues related to transgender children.

