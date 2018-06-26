(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s former campaign Chairman Paul Manafort lost a bid to have his bank and tax-fraud indictment in Virginia dismissed, as a judge ruled U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller didn’t exceed his authority in pursuing the case.

