(Bloomberg) -- Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said the presidents of Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology should face the same scrutiny as Liz Magill, who resigned as the head of University of Pennsylvania president amid furor over her remarks to Congress about antisemitism on campus.

“I do believe that there is a real justification for the Penn president stepping down, and I believe the other two should come under the exact same scrutiny,” Youngkin said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg News.

“There is a requirement for leaders to stand up and talk about what is right and what is wrong,” he added.

Youngkin, a former co-CEO of Carlyle Group Inc., earned his masters of business administration from Harvard’s Business School.

UPenn President Liz Magill announced her resignation on Saturday, following a testy congressional hearing last week in which Magill — along with the presidents of Harvard and MIT — drew fire for her answers when challenged on whether calling for the genocide of Jews is against school policy.

“I will protect our First Amendment rights until the day I die,” Youngkin said. “But that doesn’t mean you can say or do anything you want, particularly when you’re espousing horrific hate speech and talking about literally annihilating an entire group of people.”

Protests on campuses against Israel have ignited debate over the limits of free speech and pitted donors and alumni against each other, faculty and students, as well as raising fundamental questions over university independence.

Youngkin said the current upheaval on college campuses had been years in the making.

“If you didn’t go with the mainstream flow, you were ostracized, oftentimes you felt canceled — and on top of that, you were worried that you were going to be penalized, both in the classroom and socially,” he said.

