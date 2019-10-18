Virginia to Get Enough Clean Power to Meet 45% of its Energy Use

(Bloomberg) -- Virginia is planning to add 420 megawatts of renewable power, including from its first onshore wind farm, as part of a drive to get 100% of its energy from clean sources by 2050.

The electricity will be supplied by Dominion Energy Inc. and help power universities, state offices and facilities in Virginia, according to a statement Friday. When combined with solar projects announced previously, the generation would be enough to meet 45% of the state government’s annual energy use. Details on when the supplies would begin weren’t disclosed.

The new power is expected to consist of 345 megawatts across four proposed solar projects and a 75-megawatt wind facility. The wind project is being developed by developer Apex Clean Energy. The developments will have no impact on customer rates, according to the statement.

Last month, Governor Ralph Northam announced a goal to have all of its electric system powered by carbon-free sources by 2050. Dominion previously pledged to have 3,000 megawatts of solar and wind in operation or under development by 2022.

