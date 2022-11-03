(Bloomberg) -- Virtu Financial Inc. Chief Executive Officer Doug Cifu criticized the US Securities and Exchange Commission and Chair Gary Gensler’s efforts to change the way equity trades are processed, saying that proposed changes could hurt financial markets.

“We are alarmed by the current SEC comments that reflected diversions from the SEC’s longstanding goal of enhancing and protecting the retail-investor experience,” Cifu told analysts and investors on the company’s earnings call Thursday. “The SEC has assigned itself an ambitious agenda with numerous interrelated market structure reforms that could significantly alter our efficient, accessible and resilient financial markets.”

The New York-based firm is supportive of some changes that respond to market challenges, and will continue to engage with the SEC, Cifu said. Specific examples he cited include changes to quotes for “tick-constrained stocks” -- those with bid-offer spreads of less than 1 cent -- and an expansion of Rule 605 regulatory disclosures.

An SEC representative declined to comment.

The SEC under Gensler is proposing new rules for the equities market that could impact how firms including Virtu, Citadel Securities and Robinhood Markets Inc. process retail-trade orders. Gensler has said the agency is looking at ways to “level the playing field.” The agency hasn’t released a concrete proposal for such changes, but is expected to do so in the coming months.

Cifu has been a vocal critic of the SEC’s attempt to change the current market structure, and devoted much of his third-quarter conference-call commentary to the agency’s efforts. Gensler first signaled his ideas for an overhaul in June, focusing a speech on ideas including an auction in which trading firms would compete to execute trades.

Others also have defended the existing model for trading stocks. In August, former top securities regulator Jay Clayton said the current structure, including the controversial practice known as payment for order flow, provides retail investors with “an all-in better cost of execution.”

Gensler and some of his top deputies have been holding extensive talks with market participants including trading firms, exchanges, broker-dealers and lobbyists about equity-market structure reform. An outright ban of payment for order flow is no longer on the table, and instead the SEC is focused on other ways to make the market more transparent, following pushback from industry, Bloomberg News reported in September.

The SEC’s authority allows it to address market structure and rules for how both retail and institutional investors trade, and the commission has historically acted to deal with changes to financial markets brought on by technological developments and new business models.

