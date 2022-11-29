(Bloomberg) -- Virtu Financial Inc. sued the US Securities and Exchange Commission to get more information about the agency’s plan to write new equity-trading rules.

In a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed Tuesday, Virtu is seeking to compel the SEC to release details about its rulemaking process and steps it has taken to get feedback from market participants. Virtu filed a FOIA request in June and hasn’t received a full response, the firm said in a statement.

“National securities market participants and retail investors deserve information about the rulemaking process, including the sources of information received by the agency and the possibility of bias,” Virtu said in the lawsuit. “Without that information, interested parties will be hamstrung in their ability to comment on the proposed rules, including the agency’s weighing of the risks to investors and the market.”

Representatives for the SEC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

The SEC under Chair Gary Gensler is proposing new rules for the equities market that could affect how firms including Virtu, Citadel Securities and Robinhood Markets Inc. process orders from retail traders. Gensler has said the agency is looking at ways to “level the playing field.” It’s expected to release more details about its proposal in coming weeks.

Virtu Chief Executive Officer Doug Cifu has been a vocal critic of the SEC’s reform effort.

“We are alarmed by the current SEC’s comments that reflect the diversions from the SEC’s longstanding goal of enhancing and protecting the retail investor experience,” Cifu said on the company’s earnings call earlier this month.

Virtu’s lawsuit focuses on the SEC’s interactions with parties including exchanges and others who have held meetings with Gensler and the agency staff in recent months.

Gensler and some of his top deputies have been holding extensive talks with market participants including trading firms, exchanges, broker-dealers and lobbyists. The agency’s efforts have led to intense industry lobbying, as well as speculation over the contours of the yet-to-be-released proposal.

In a response to Virtu’s earlier information requests, the agency told the company it hadn’t found relevant emails or texts for most of the senior SEC officials --including Gensler -- with outside parties. The SEC said it would try to complete the entire request by Nov. 23, according to an exhibit attached to Virtu’s lawsuit. In its complaint, Virtu said the agency “failed to provide a progress update” or any further response by that date.

Virtu is working with lawyers at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. The case is Virtu Financial, Inc. v. United States Securities and Exchange Commission, 1:22-cv-10088, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Foley Square).

