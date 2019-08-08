(Bloomberg) -- Shares of Virtu Financial Inc. plummeted as much as 19% on Thursday to the lowest since December 2017, while Tradeweb Markets fell as much as 5% to the lowest since early July. Both companies reported results that raised questions about volatility and the profitability of trading.

Virtu’s second-quarter profit missed the lowest analyst estimate, while CEO Douglas Cifu on the company’s conference call said that “market volume in this quarter presented one of the lowest market making opportunities in many years,” including “significantly less retail engagement.”

Cifu also said he hoped President Trump would keep tweeting -- which can spur volatility -- as “that’s a good thing for our business.” August, which has featured an increase in U.S.-China trade tensions after Trump tweeted about higher tariffs, has seen a “material increase” in volatility after July’s market conditions were similar to those in the second quarter, Cifu said.

Virtu’s trading activity fell in a “muted environment,” though August has so far been better, Jefferies’ analyst Daniel Fannon wrote in a note. Compass Point’s Chris Allen wrote that “we were expecting a soft quarter, but even in that context results were disappointing.”

On his conference call, Tradeweb CEO Lee Olesky said the company reported record second-quarter results even amid “a challenging environment for trading in a market characterized by low volatility.” There was also mention on the call of Tradeweb’s retail clients tending “to be less inclined to buy bonds at the same clip as other sectors during bouts of volatility.”

Citi analyst William Katz also noted that Tradeweb’s July equities average daily volume (ADV) of $5.3 billion missed his estimate of $6.4 billion.

Exchange stocks, including Intercontinental Exchange Inc., Cboe Global Markets Inc. and CME Group Inc. underperformed financial stocks as a whole on Thursday, as did trading-sensitive Goldman Sachs Group Inc. In Canada, though, Toronto Stock Exchange parent TMX Group rose to a record high.

The worst performer (and only decliner) in the S&P 500 Financials Index early Thursday afternoon was Charles Schwab Corp., which extended losses for a second day after Fidelity said it would automatically direct investors’ cash into higher yielding options.

To contact the reporter on this story: Felice Maranz in New York at fmaranz@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Catherine Larkin at clarkin4@bloomberg.net, Scott Schnipper

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.