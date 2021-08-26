(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

The switch to a virtual Jackson Hole highlights the uncertainty in the Federal Reserve’s next steps, with rising coronavirus cases limiting what Chair Jerome Powell can say about what comes next for U.S. monetary policy It’s more important to focus on when tapering will end, not when it will start, as the market watches for further insight on the timetable for raising rates U.S. GDP at the end of 2022 could be around 0.7% lower if the Fed surprises with a taper when conditions aren’t right, according to Bloomberg Economics

The supply chain crunch was meant to be temporary, but it could last well into next year as the delta variant upends factory production in Asia and disrupts shipping Semiconductor and staff shortages are wreaking havoc in the U.K., with car production plummeting in July to levels last seen 65 years ago

China’s regulatory restrictions on industries as diverse as steel, education and property are curbing the outlook for the nation’s growth

The hybrid work revolution is already transforming economies and experts are saying it’s offering a rare opportunity to kickstart sluggish economies

