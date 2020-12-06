(Bloomberg) -- The Covid-19 pandemic looks set to determine whether Romania can keep the populists at bay in elections this weekend.

Like in U.S. President Donald Trump’s failed bid for a second term, the virus is the No. 1 issue in the country of 20 million people. That’s shrinking the poll lead for the government, which took power as the outbreak emerged in China and is grappling with the deepest economic slump since communism and one of the highest death rates in the European Union’s east.

The outcome is important for Europe. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban’s Liberal Party has steered Romania away from the course plotted by his predecessors, who’d begun to copy the policies that set Hungary and Poland on a collision course with Brussels and who remain second in opinion surveys.

But with coronavirus restrictions angering voters and threatening to suppress turnout, Orban’s chances of turning a parliamentary minority into a majority now hinge on alliances with other parties in one of the continent’s most politically volatile nations.

“Governing in this very challenging period has clearly eroded the Liberals’ score,” said Liliana Popescu, a professor at the Romanian University of Political Studies.

While the ruling party still leads the opposition Social Democrats in polls, a coalition with the anti-corruption Save Romania Union in third place “won’t be easy because of internal issues and divergent opinions,” she said.

The pandemic obliterated key parts of Orban’s plan for government. While successfully mending ties with the EU, he’d also sought to repair the nation’s finances following years of fiscal largesse under the Social Democrats. But support measures for the virus-stricken economy halted efforts to narrow what was already the bloc’s widest deficit.

The Social Democrats, meanwhile, have used their continuing sway in parliament to push through a hike in pensions that’s jeopardizing Romania’s investment-grade credit rating.

Despite more than 12,000 deaths from Covid-19 and a creaking health-care system, Orban says he “has faith” that voters understand his predicament and can help him lead a new majority government. Ruling out a partnership with the Social Democrats, the newly formed Save Romania Union is the prime minister’s best bet. That, however, could require concessions over taxes and investment.

Ceding ground may be needed to form a stable government -- something Liberal-leaning President Klaus Iohannis says is crucial to Romania’s economic progress. While the Social Democrats lifted public salaries and the minimum wage before their leader was jailed for corruption, the splurge came at the expense of investment in infrastructure, hospitals and schools.

To address some of those areas, the next administration will also be able to tap about 80 billion euros ($97 billion) of EU cash.

“Romania can’t afford another electoral cycle of underdevelopment,” said Iohannis. “It’s time for us -- the citizens, the reforming political forces and me -- to bring the country into a new era of development.”

