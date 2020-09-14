(Bloomberg) -- The European Union plans financial support for Uganda’s tourism industry, where the coronavirus pandemic forced authorities to close wildlife parks, including those famed for gorilla-trekking, for months.

The EU is looking to provide a loan of 40 billion shillings ($10.8 million) and a grant of 21.8 billion shillings, Uganda Development Bank, the state-owned lender handling the funding, said in a statement published in New Vision newspaper.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.