(Bloomberg) -- The fourth and final day of the Bloomberg New Economy Forum will focus on the future of health care around the globe in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Thursday program will kick off with a session spotlighting virus hunters. It features scientists studying zoonotic pathogens who will discuss the lessons learned from Covid-19, which has infected more than 56 million people and killed over 1.3 million around the world.

Other speakers include Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Stephane Bancel, chief executive officer of Moderna Inc., whose vaccine was found to be 94.5% effective in a preliminary analysis of a large late-stage clinical trial; Anne Wojcicki, co-founder and CEO of genetic testing firm 23andMe Inc.; Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization; Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund; and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, the founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies.

The forum begins at 8 a.m. New York time with remarks from Justin B. Smith, chief executive officer of Bloomberg Media and chair of the New Economy Forum.

