(Bloomberg) -- The rate of coronavirus infection in England almost doubled in the week through Oct. 1, adding to concerns that a fresh surge of the pandemic is spreading through the country.

“The number of infections has increased rapidly in recent weeks,” the Office for National Statistics said Friday. The rate climbed to one person in 240 from one in 470 a week earlier, it estimated.

The figures come as the U.K. government prepares to announce new restrictions for the worst-hit parts of the country from Monday, potentially including the closing of restaurants and bars. Public Health England Medical Director Yvonne Doyle this week warned that the trend of increased cases and hospitalizations “is very concerning.”

Highest infection rates are in the North East, North West, and Yorkshire and The Humber, ONS says

Positive tests are most prevalent among older teenagers and young adults

An average of 0.41% of the community population, the equivalent of 224,400 people, had Covid-19 in the period

There’s an estimated 17,200 new cases each day

