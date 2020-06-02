(Bloomberg) --

Deaths involving coronavirus in England and Wales fell to the lowest since the lockdown began in March, a sign that restrictions on movement proved effective in reducing fatalities.

The decline in fatalities has allowed the government to restart the economy after more than two months of restrictions. Outdoor markets and car showrooms opened on Monday, and other retailers are permitted to trade from June 15.

Almost 2,590 deaths registered in England and Wales mentioned the virus on the death certificate in the week ended May 22, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. That was a drop of 32% from a week earlier, and the lowest since the week of March 27, when the government introduced the lockdown.

There were 12,288 deaths from all causes in the week ended May 22, 24% above the five-year average.

That was fewer than the previous week, when figures were skewed by the bank holiday weekend.

Reporting of deaths vary from country to country, with some only counting those confirmed by a diagnostic test.

