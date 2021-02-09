(Bloomberg) -- U.K. gross domestic product probably dodged a dip in the final quarter of 2020, but it won’t be enough to prevent the economy from logging its largest annual contraction in more than 300 years. Bloomberg Economics estimates suggest the virus cost an eye-watering 260 billion pounds ($360 billion) in 2020. Activity probably slumped again at the start of this year, but the success of the vaccine rollout has opened the door to a sharp rebound as restrictions are eased in coming months

