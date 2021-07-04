(Bloomberg) --

Trends in the fight against Covid-19 in England are “very positive” and the country is on course to enter a “more permissive phase,” according to U.K. Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

The government hopes to remove remaining legal restrictions on July 19, and the rules in place to tackle the virus are set to become “matters of personal choice,” Jenrick said Sunday on Sky News.

“It will be a different period where we as private citizens make these judgments rather than the government telling you what to do,” he said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out the way forward in the coming days, he told the Trevor Phillips on Sunday show. The Sunday Telegraph earlier reported that the prime minister has signed off on a series of measures on how the country will live with coronavirus, including the removal of compulsory wearing of masks.

Daily Covid-19 cases in the U.K. have jumped in the past month as the more contagious delta variant spreads, but hospital admissions and deaths haven’t followed.

There were almost 25,000 new cases reported Saturday, the sixth day in a row that new infections topped 20,000 -- levels not seen since January.

The U.K.’s vaccine program, especially among older people who are more likely to suffer severe health problems from the coronavirus, has limited the impact of the new outbreak. More than 85% of adults have had at least one vaccine and about 65% have had both.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.