(Bloomberg) -- A bipartisan Congressional oversight panel charged with policing about $500 billion in coronavirus rescue loans released its first report Monday, noting there are challenges to even defining what is success or failure in the various programs.

The 17-page report outlines dozens of topics the panel intends to examine and updates the status of the various types of aid being provided.

It notes that none of the $46 billion the Treasury Department can use to provide loans and loan guarantees to the airline industry and national security businesses has been disbursed.

The report includes a series of questions for Treasury and the Federal Reserve about the implementation of the emergency lending programs. They include questions about the process for using third parties to help implement the programs as well as whether the agencies believe they will break even on the programs.

“If the agencies use economy-wide metrics, like GDP growth, unemployment rates, or wage growth, how will they isolate the effects of this program from other factors, including other federal and state relief measures?,” the report states. “If the agencies use more narrow metrics, like bond spreads, how will they assess how changes in those metrics affect the broader economy, including the financial wellbeing of the people of the United States?”

The document was released even though the five-member panel still doesn’t have a chairman. Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are meant to choose that person jointly, but have yet to announce any agreement.

The rest of the panel is already working, made up of appointments by Pelosi, McConnell, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy. Members are Democratic Representative Donna Shalala of Florida; GOP Senator Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania; Bharat Ramamurti, a former aide to Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts; and GOP Representative French Hill of Arkansas.

The commission was created at the insistence of congressional Democrats during negotiations with President Donald Trump’s administration over the $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus legislation known as the Cares Act.

The panel has a term of five years, it’s modeled after a similar temporary oversight commission that reviewed the Troubled Asset Relief Program following the 2008 financial crisis.

The oversight commission is one of several bodies created to monitor the flood of spending intended to help struggling airlines, corporations, main street businesses and hospitals as the pandemic has shuttered the economy.

