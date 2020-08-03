(Bloomberg) -- The special inspector general for pandemic recovery urged the U.S. Treasury Department to provide more transparency and quick access to documents regarding a loan to a shipping company that has already drawn scrutiny from another watchdog group.

In his first report, submitted Monday to the Senate Banking Committee, inspector general Brian Miller said his office had yet to receive documents related to the $700 million loan to YRC Worldwide Inc., the first business to receive funding from $17 billion in coronavirus relief set aside for national security companies.

Miller’s panel called on Treasury to provide “timely and unrestricted access” to the loan documents, calling it “critical to effective oversight.” The panel is required to issue public reports monthly.

The Treasury Department took a 30% stake in YRC in exchange for the loan, the agency announced last month.

Another watchdog created by lawmakers to monitor spending of $3 trillion in virus relief has questioned whether YRC was a good recipient of loan money meant for companies critical to national security.

YRC, which ships electronics and supplies to military locations around the world, faces financial risk because of a heavy pension burden and has been rated non-investment grade for over a decade, according to a report last month from the Congressional Oversight Commission.

In his report, Miller called on lawmakers to give his office much more than the $25 million originally allocated under the CARES Act that provided trillions of dollars in pandemic aid. The costs for setting up a “sufficiently robust IT infrastructure” alone could cost as much as $46 million, the report said.

As special inspector general for pandemic recovery, Miller is leading oversight of more than half trillion dollars going from the Treasury Department and Federal Reserve to airlines, national security companies and other businesses seeking low-interest loans.

Miller, who served as a White House lawyer and participated in President Donald Trump’s impeachment defense, has said he won’t be influenced by his former boss, who has demoted or removed several inspectors general whose work the president didn’t like.

