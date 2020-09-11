(Bloomberg) -- The U.K’s coronavirus reproduction factor, or R value, has risen above 1 for the first time since March, as the epidemic grows again across the country, official figures show.

The government’s latest estimate, released on Friday, is between 1.0 and 1.2, driven by a fresh surge in cases among younger people.

A separate study by Imperial College of more than 150,000 people in England estimated the R number as 1.7 and found the virus is now doubling every seven to eight days.

The R value is the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to; cases grow exponentially when the number goes over 1. Government scientists believe the R rate was last above 1 in early March, just before the U.K’s national lockdown.

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it underlined the need for people to abide by the law and socialize in groups of no more than six.

“We’ve seen all across the world how a rise in cases, initially among younger people, leads to hospitalizations and fatalities,” he said. “The pandemic is not over, and everyone has a role to play to keep the virus at bay and avoid further restrictions.”

The study by Imperial College and Ipsos MORI estimated that 13 people per 10,000 were infected between Aug. 22 and Sept. 7, compared to four people per 10,000 between July. 24 and Aug. 11.

It said Covid-19 cases were no longer clustering in care homes, as seen in May and June, suggesting the virus is now spread more widely in the community. Infections are increasing across all adult age groups below the age of 65, with higher rates seen in people aged 18 to 24. Infections are highest in Yorkshire and the Humber, the North East and the North West.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure from his own Conservative lawmakers to rethink the “rule of six” law, which was unveiled this week.

“It’s time to move to a voluntary system, unless the government can demonstrate otherwise,” former minister Steve Baker told BBC Radio 4 on Friday. “It is time for us to start living like a free people.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.