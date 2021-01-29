(Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration has increased monitoring for new variants of the coronavirus that spread more easily, including one that could become the dominant strain in the U.S. by March.

The U.S. is asking each state to send at least 750 samples a week to be sequenced to determine what mutations are spreading, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walenksy said in a briefing with reporters Friday.

Yet she warned that the existing system to detect different strains is too slow for public health interventions to contain them.

“By the time someone has symptoms, gets a test, has a positive result and we get the sequence, our opportunity for doing real case control and contact tracing is largely gone,” she said. “We should be treating every case as if it’s a variant during this pandemic right now.”

Clinical-trial data have shown variants could diminish the effectiveness of Covid vaccines, underlining the need to vaccinate people more quickly before mutations become widespread. Drugmakers say they are working on booster shots that could enhance the potency of their vaccines against the new mutations.

Viruses mutate naturally as they replicate. The number of new Covid-19 cases recorded daily in the U.S. has declined somewhat in recent weeks but they’re still growing at several times the rate of the previous peak last summer.

New Variants

A variant known as B.1.1.7, spreading widely in the U.K., has been detected in the U.S. in 379 cases in 29 states as of January 27. Another variant identified in Brazil has emerged in Minnesota, and one detected in South Africa has been found in two people in South Carolina, infections that officials don’t believe are linked.

The reported cases are likely just a glimpse of the number of variants spreading because only a small fraction of patient samples get the genetic sequencing needed to identify the virus’s lineage. Biden adviser Andy Slavitt urged support for a legislative package that includes increased funding for genetic sequencing.

The emergence of new variants reinforces the need to adhere to public health measures like masking and keeping physical distance, said Anthony Fauci, White House adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases.

“Viruses cannot mutate if they don’t replicate,” Fauci said.

He said the B.1.1.7 strain is projected to become dominant in the U.S. in late March or early April. While vaccines appear to be effective against the new strains, officials said the virus will continue to mutate in ways advantageous to the virus.

The mutations will require vaccine makes to be “more nimble” to be able to make versions of the vaccine tailored to new strains that may emerge, Fauci said.

