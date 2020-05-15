(Bloomberg) -- The market chaos stemming from the coronavirus pandemic has given a boost to Brazil’s sole stock exchange operator.

B3 SA - Brasil Bolsa Balcao saw the average daily value of equities traded reach a record 28.9 billion reais ($5 billion) in the first quarter, as the pandemic sent market volatility soaring. That led net revenue to expand 38% from a year earlier, while recurring net income jumped 57%.

“Very strong capital markets activity, more individuals in the stock market and intense volatility all helped volumes reach record highs,” BTG Pactual analysts led by Eduardo Rosman wrote in a report, increasing their price target to 50 reais from 48.

Brazilian stocks rank among the world’s laggards this year -- falling about a third in local currency terms -- but individual investors continue to flock to the local market in search of yield. The number of retail investors rose to about 2.4 million in April, up from 1.7 million in December.

While UBS and Credit Suisse reiterated positive views of B3, analysts covering B3 also noted potential risks, including more intense competition, a slowdown in equity offerings and a normalization in volumes.

“Volumes were still quite strong in April, but now we see things accommodating at a lower level,” B3 Chief Financial Officer Daniel Sonder said in a conference call with journalists. That “scenario suggests caution.”

B3 rose as much as 4.6% to a higher of 39.57 reais in Sao Paulo Friday.

