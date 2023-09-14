(Bloomberg) -- Poland’s ruling party came under mounting scrutiny over reports that government officials exploited a fast-track visa process for migrants for personal gain, as opposition leader Donald Tusk opened a new line of attack weeks ahead of a tight election.

A government spokesman said the dismissal a month ago of Deputy Foreign Minister Piotr Wawrzyk was connected to media reports that Polish embassy officials were being asked to expedite visas, a process that involves a $5,000 fee. It’s not clear who profited from the transactions.

“Each person who broke the law will be punished,” spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters in Warsaw on Thursday, adding that “irregularities” involved “several dozen or several hundred” visas and the matter is being investigated. “Politically, we saw a dismissal of the deputy minister in charge of this area.”

The revelations came to light in the midst of a tumultuous election campaign ahead of the Oct. 15 contest, with the ruling Law & Justice party holding a steady lead over the opposition but struggling to secure a majority. Accusations of profiting off migrant visas triggered accusations of hypocrisy as Law & Justice has rallied against non-European migrants.

Tusk, the former European Council president who leads the opposition Civic Platform, pounced. The government had effectively facilitated “human trafficking” by granting entry to those who paid a fee while railing against migration elsewhere, he said.

“The ruling party wanted from the very beginning to use migration as the key issue of its propaganda, spark racist and xenophobic emotions,” Tusk said at a press conference. “At the same time under the cover of a seemingly anti-immigrant stance, it was bringing the record number of people to the country.”

Wawrzyk, a deputy minister in charge of visa issuance and consular affairs, was dismissed last month by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki over a “lack of satisfactory cooperation” as part of the investigation into the visa issuance process. Seven people have so far been charged.

Wawrzyk, who didn’t respond to requests for comment, hasn’t been charged with any wrongdoing.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.