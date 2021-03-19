(Bloomberg) -- The Department of Justice has launched an investigation into Visa Inc.’s practices regarding debit-card transactions.

The agency is looking into the network’s rules for routing transactions both in-store and online, according to a person familiar with the matter. Representatives for Visa and the Justice Department declined to comment.

Last year, the Justice Department sued Visa to block a $5.3 billion deal the network had inked with Plaid Inc. At the time, the agency said the combination would further limit competition in the market for online debit card transactions. Visa and Plaid ultimately abandoned the deal.

Visa shares slumped 4.8% to $209.98 at 11:08 a.m. in New York, the biggest drop since October. The Wall Street Journal earlier reported the investigation.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.