(Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc. and American Express Co. agreed to cut Canadian credit-card transaction fees in a move that could save smaller businesses C$250 million ($192 million) a year and crimp revenue for Canadian lenders.

The U.S. companies agreed to reduce the average annual interchange rate in Canada by 10 basis points to 1.4 percent on cards, Canada’s finance department said Thursday in a statement. The new rate takes effect in 2020, and runs for five years. The government estimated that a medium-sized business could save C$25,000 over the period.

“The voluntary commitments announced today are good news for Canadian businesses that accept credit cards, and good news for Canadian consumers,” Finance Minister Bill Morneau said in the statement. “With lower interchange fees, businesses will be able to save money that they can use to invest, grow and create more jobs.”

The agreement follows a similar move in April 2015, when Visa and Mastercard lowered their average interchange rate to 1.5 percent on Canadian cards amid pressure from the federal government.

The change affects Canada’s lenders more than the card companies. Card issuers, which include the banks and credit unions, receive the majority of the swipe fee that’s passed along by the payment card networks. Lenders use the revenue from those fees to maintain the payments network system, pay for loyalty programs and other benefits.

To contact the reporter on this story: Doug Alexander in Toronto at dalexander3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Michael J. Moore at mmoore55@bloomberg.net, ;David Scanlan at dscanlan@bloomberg.net, Dan Reichl, Steven Crabill

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.