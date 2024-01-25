Visa profit climbs 8% as economic growth fuels card spending

(Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. posted a profit that beat Wall Street predictions as credit-card spending climbed amid strong US economic growth.

Adjusted net income for the fiscal first-quarter ended Dec. 31 rose 8% to $4.94 billion, or $2.41 a share, the San Francisco-based payments giant said Thursday in a statement. That was 7 cents better than the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. Net revenue rose 9% to $8.63 billion, also exceeding expectations.

“Consumer spending remained resilient,” Chief Executive Officer Ryan McInerney said in the statement. “Looking ahead, we continue to see significant opportunity across consumer payments, new flows and value-added services.”

In the US, where Visa gets more than 40% of its revenue, gross domestic product increased at a 3.3% annualized rate last quarter. That growth was accompanied by solid consumer spending — which accounts for roughly two-thirds of the nation’s economy — along with easing inflation, rising wages and an unemployment rate near historic lows.

For the current fiscal year, Visa expects “low double-digit” revenue growth and diluted earnings per share to grow in the “low-teens,” the company said in a separate presentation.

As for the current quarter, Chief Financial Officer Chris Suh said in an interview that there may be a slight dip in January volumes linked to extreme weather but that “these are short-term blips, and we do recover.”

Shares of Visa slid 3.4% to $263.40 in extended trading at 6:37 p.m. in New York. The stock had closed at a record high Thursday, after gaining 4.7% since the start of the year.

Other first-quarter highlights:

Payments volume climbed more than 8% to $3.28 trillion

The strongest spending growth came from Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa as well as Latin America and the Caribbean, with both regions increasing about 20% from a year earlier

