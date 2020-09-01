Visa Says U.S. Spending on Cards Up Despite Drop in Jobless Aid

(Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. said overall spending on its cards by U.S. consumers climbed in July and August even after elevated unemployment benefits expired.

The spending on debit cards rose 26% in July and 24% in August compared with the same periods a year ago, the world’s largest payments network said Tuesday in a filing. Those increases offset an 8% decline in spending on credit cards during both months.

U.S. lawmakers remain deadlocked over extending $600 in additional weekly unemployment benefits, a program that ended in July. That assistance had helped millions of households.

Cross-border volume has declined 31% so far in Visa’s fiscal fourth quarter, which ends Sept. 30. Overseas spending by cardholders is more profitable for Visa than domestic transactions.

“While many countries had positive year-over-year domestic spending growth, only a few have seen cross-border travel-related spending improve as the majority of borders remain closed,” Visa said in the filing.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.