(Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. said quarterly spending on its network jumped 8% as consumers once again took to the skies and got back on the road for overseas travel.

Payments volume climbed to $2.93 trillion in the fiscal third quarter ending June 30. While that was below the $2.97 trillion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg, results were helped by a bigger-than-expected increase in overseas spending on the firm’s cards. Such transactions are especially lucrative transactions for Visa.

“Consumers are back on the road, visiting various corners of the world, resulting in cross-border travel volume surpassing 2019 levels for the first time since the pandemic began in early 2020,” Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement announcing the results.

Cross-border spending climbed 28%, topping the 27% average of analyst estimates. Excluding currency impacts, such spending soared 40%.

Visa shares climbed 1.2% to $214.99 at 4:21 p.m. in late trading in New York. The stock has dropped 2% this year compared with the 23% decline of the S&P 500 Information Technology Index.

For now, Visa is benefiting as US consumers continue to spend on travel, goods and services even with inflation at its highest level in 40 years. Banks pay Visa and Mastercard Inc. a slice of the fees they charge merchants each time a consumer uses a card at checkout.

Still, investors have grown wary that a slowdown is on the horizon. Walmart Inc. slid as much as 9% on Tuesday after warning that it expects US shoppers to increasingly shy away from purchasing big-ticket items and to focus on less-profitable groceries.

Visa’s net revenues jumped 19% to $7.3 billion, topping the $7.09 billion analysts were expecting, even after the payments giant set aside $2.57 billion in incentives to lure banks and merchants to use its network. Analysts had been expecting incentives to slip 24% to $2.63 billion.

In all, profits soared 32% to $3.4 billion, or $1.60 a share. Excluding costs tied to litigation and other one-time items, earnings were $1.98 a share, topping the $1.75 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.