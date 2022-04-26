(Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc. shares surged after the payments giant said spending on its network jumped, even with the suspension of operations in Russia and as the lingering impacts of the omicron variant hindered travel in the first few weeks of the year.

Purchase volumes climbed 17% to $2.78 trillion in its fiscal second quarter ending March 31. That was in line with the average of analysts’ estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

“We had a very strong quarter amidst the invasion of Ukraine and our decision to suspend operations in Russia,” Chief Executive Officer Al Kelly said in a statement. “The omicron variant impacts were short-lived and the global economic recovery that began in the middle of last year continued.”

Visa shares jumped as much as 5.8% to $212.75 in extended trading after the announcement. They had declined 7.2% on the year as of the close of regular New York trading, compared with the 19.8% decline of the S&P 500 Information Technology Index.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine spurred hundreds of global companies to abandon his country, including Visa and many of its rivals in payments. Visa, which has previously said it derived 4% of its net revenue from business linked to Russia, recorded a $60 million charge for the recent quarter.

Cross-border spending roared back in the quarter and international transaction revenues jumped 48%. That was a boon to profit, which climbed 21% to $3.6 billion, or $1.70 a share. That compares with the $1.67 average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Visa said overall costs for the quarter jumped 11% to $2.39 billion, topping the $2.35 billion average of analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. There were signs that Visa hasn’t been immune to the tight labor markets around the world: Expenses tied to personnel soared 10% to $1.23 billion.

