(Bloomberg) -- Payments giant Visa Inc. has made its first open banking investment in the Middle East, joining Tiger Global Management in backing fintech firm Tarabut Gateway’s latest fundraising.

United Arab Emirates-based Tarabut raised $32 million to fund its expansion in Saudi Arabia, also tapping local investors such as Pinnacle Capital and Aljazira Capital, Tarabut founder and Chief Executive Officer Abdulla Almoayed said in an interview.

“There are a few regions in the world that still present great opportunities, and we’re in one of them,” he said. The funding environment globally is “only going to get worse before it gets better.”

Startups in Saudi Arabia have continued to raise funding even as venture capital deals slow globally. Such companies raised $359 million during the first quarter, 13% more than a year earlier, outperforming peers in the United Arab Emirates for the first time, according to data from Magnitt.

Tarabut, which gives banks and start ups access to customer data, last raised about $12 million in 2021. The company is planning to start offering services to streamline lending decisions for banks such as offering credit scoring and automating processes.

“This fundraising is all going to be Saudi focused,” Almoayed said. “We’re developing the infrastructure for all the fintechs that are going to be operating in Saudi Arabia and the wider region to use.”

