(Bloomberg) -- Visa Inc., Mastercard Inc. and American Express Co. will take steps to implement a new merchant code that could improve tracking of firearm purchases.

The moves by the largest US credit-card companies come a day after the International Organization for Standardization approved a new merchant category code for gun and ammunition stores to use when processing transactions. The approval follows a campaign by Amalgamated Bank, New York city and state officials, and the California’s teachers’ pension fund for the new code.

Read more: Credit Card Code to Track Gun Sales Approved by Standards Group

“Following ISO’s decision to establish a new merchant category code, Visa will proceed with next steps, while ensuring we protect all legal commerce on the Visa network in accordance with our long-standing rules,” the company said in an emailed statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, Mastercard said in a statement it will focus on how the new system will be implemented by merchants and their banks “as we continue to support lawful purchases on our network while protecting the privacy and decisions of individual cardholders.”

A merchant category code is a four-digit number used by credit-card companies to classify businesses. It typically indicates the types of services or goods being sold to consumers. The new code will apply to all purchases at gun and ammunition stores, though firearm purchases at other types of retailers won’t be captured separately.

After the approval of the code Friday, New York City Comptroller Brad Lander said the move would help financial institutions flag suspicious activity at these merchants and help save lives.

It remains to be seen how the new code will be implemented by credit card firms, the banks that issue cards to consumers, as well as other third-party payment processors.

“We are focused on ensuring that we have the right controls in place to meet our regulatory and fiduciary responsibilities, as well as prevent illegal activity​ on our network,” American Express said in a statement.

(Updates with statements from Mastercard, Amex.)

