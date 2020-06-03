23h ago
Visa to guarantee black students jobs after company scholarship
Black and African-American students participating in Visa’s US$10 million college scholarship fund will be guaranteed a full-time job at the company after graduation.
“This is an important step in making a long-term investment in Black and African American students, and increasing Black and African American representation at Visa,” Visa CEO Al Kelly said in a statement.