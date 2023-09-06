(Bloomberg) -- The European Central Bank is nearing the point where it can cease lifting borrowing costs, according to Governing Council member Ignazio Visco.

“I believe we are near the level where we can stop raising rates,” the Italian central bank head said Wednesday at an event in Milan. Looking forward, “monetary conditions will need to stay sufficiently restrictive” to ensure inflation returns to the 2% target.

Visco disagreed with colleagues who think it’s better to over-, rather than undershoot, on rates. “We should avoid both overdoing and not doing enough,” he said. “If you overdo there are delayed effects.”

The remarks are possibly the last before policymakers’ quiet period preceding next week’s rate meeting begins on Thursday and highlight that the outcome is still being hotly debated.

In an interview published earlier Wednesday, Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot told Bloomberg that investors may be underestimating the chances of a hike, while his Slovak counterpart Peter Kazimir was even more hawkish, urging one more move.

Others, such as Portugal’s Mario Centeno, have stressed that downside dangers to the euro-zone economy are coming to pass, suggesting any extension of what’s already the most forceful period of monetary tightening in ECB history risks triggering a recession.

Visco said there are a series of indicators that show how some core inflation components are slowing — a trend that will continue to play out over the coming months.

“We can’t exclude the possibility of new shocks but it’s not particularly elevated at this time,” Visco said. “We need to be open to the possibility of shocks but also be prudent in guiding the return of rates” to lower levels.

Inflation of about 2% is needed but there’s no need to be overly strict about decimal points, according to the Italian official.

“I can’t distinguish a 1.8% from a 2.2%,” Visco said.

