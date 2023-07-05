(Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank Governing Council member Ignazio Visco hit back at colleagues who say policymakers shouldn’t worry about raising borrowing costs too far.

“I don’t understand and continue not to understand, in this regard, observations recently put forward that would encourage preferring the risk of being a bit more rather than less restrictive,” the Bank of Italy governor said in Rome on Wednesday.

“We should be as cautious as is needed, a symmetric attitude, in line with the conclusions of the ECB’s monetary policy strategy review,” Visco added.

The remarks appear to counter those from hawks such as Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, who said last month that the central bank should “err on the side of doing too much.”

Visco, one of the more dovish officials at the ECB, spoke weeks before a decision where officials have effectively committed to raising rates again by a quarter point. The subsequent meeting in September remains open however, with some hawks already pressing for the possibility of another increase.

The Italian governor has long called for tentative steps, and earlier this year chided some colleagues for effectively signaling rate hikes months in advance. He repeated his call for prudence in his comments on Wednesday, highlighting potential threats to banks and lending.

“It will be necessary to proceed with due caution in order to avoid undesired repercussions on economic activity, financial stability and the stability of prices in the medium term,” he said. “It will be important to watch the evolution of risk perception among intermediaries. Past crises have highlighted that this is an important factor in the intensity of contraction of credit.”

Speaking at the same conference, Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti spoke out on ECB policy, though in more restrained tones than the criticism offered by some of his coalition colleagues in recent days.

“Central banks’ action to quell inflation is understandable,” he said, adding that the fear of a negative impact on the economy should equally be “understandable.”

The Italian economy itself is slowing after a robust start to the year in the wake of the pandemic reopening, Visco said.

“Given more restrictive financing conditions and the slowdown in global commerce, we expect more moderate growth in the coming quarters,” he added.

Visco said gross domestic product may rise by more than 1% in 2023 and growth might stay around that pace thereafter.

An index based on purchasing manager surveys released on Wednesday wasn’t encouraging however. With factories already showing a worse-than-expected deterioration earlier in the week, slower-than-anticipated services activity pointed to an overall contraction in June.

