(Bloomberg) -- Visitors to Shanghai Disneyland were barred from leaving on Monday until tests clear them of Covid-19 after an infected person was traced to the theme park, the second time patrons have been locked inside the property due to China’s zero-tolerance virus approach.

Shanghai Disneyland visitors on Monday were told they could leave the theme park once they tested negative for the virus, the local government said in a statement after the theme park was shut earlier in the day. The moves came as a woman who visited Shanghai Disneyland recently tested positive for Covid-19, the government said in a separate statement.

Authorities have also asked people who’ve visited Disneyland since Oct. 27 to get Covid tests for three consecutive days and to maintain social distancing.

Walt Disney Co.’s resort and parks in Shanghai were closed just a year ago and nearly 34,000 visitors underwent testing before they could leave the premises. Even though all were found to be negative for the virus at the time, they were still asked to isolate for home for two days. The flagship theme park reopened in June after being closed for 101 days during the city’s brutal lockdown this spring.

The renewed restrictions came as China on Sunday reported the biggest nationwide surge in infections since Aug. 10. Three years into the pandemic, China is sticking to its Covid Zero policy despite heavy economic costs, growing discontent and isolation from the rest of the world. There are signs that the approach is starting to weigh on workers and families as well, as gradually increasing Covid controls make it more difficult to run the country’s businesses and participate in social activities.

The Shanghai Disneyland didn’t immediately respond to a Bloomberg request for comment.

