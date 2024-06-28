(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners-backed automotive data and software services provider Solera Corp. has filed publicly for a US initial public offering, as the market for first-time share sales shows little sign of slowing into the summer.

The filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, confirming an earlier Bloomberg News report, didn’t include the price range and number of shares, which are expected to be disclosed in a future filing. Solera may seek to raise as much as $1.5 billion at a valuation of about $10 billion to $13 billion, people familiar with the matter have said.

The company, which analyzes vehicle life-cycle data for clients including insurers and dealers, could start marketing the deal to prospective investors as soon as mid-July, people familiar with the matter have said.

Solera filed confidentially for the IPO, according to a statement in May.

The filing comes as US IPO volume has gotten off to its best start to a year since the heady days of 2021, with more than $21 billion raised in the first six months, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Other sizable US listings expected in the coming weeks include temperature-controlled storage and logistics giant Lineage Inc., which filed for an IPO on June 26. The company could seek as much as $3.5 billion in the IPO, people familiar with the matter have said.

Solera is a global software-as-a-service provider of integrated vehicle life-cycle and fleet management. It helps clients address vehicle claims, vehicle repairs, vehicle management and fleet management. Solera serves more than 280,000 customers globally as of November, according to the filing.

The company had a net loss of $486.3 million on revenue of $2.44 billion in the 12 months to March 31, 2024, compared with a net loss of $380.6 million on $2.36 billion of revenue in the same period a year earlier, the filing shows.

In 2016, Vista and a group of investors that included a unit of Koch Industries Inc. took Solera private in a deal that valued the company at about $6.5 billion, a statement at the time showed.

Solera intends to use the proceeds of the offering to repay indebtedness and for general corporate purposes. After the IPO, Vista is expected to continue to control a majority of the voting power, the filing shows.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Morgan Stanley, Bank of America Corp. and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Solera is planning to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol SLRA.

