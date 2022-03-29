(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners Chief Financial Officer John Warnken-Brill is leaving the private equity firm after more than 15 years.

He is retiring and will be succeeded by Lauren Dillard, Vista said in a statement Tuesday. Dillard, 46, was most recently executive vice president of investment intelligence at Nasdaq Inc. and starts on April 11.

Warnken-Brill was listed as a possible witness in the largest U.S. tax-evasion case ever against an individual. The case involved billionaire Robert Brockman, a former Houston software executive accused of evading taxes on $2 billion in income, most of which came from his early investments in Vista.

The CFO had “extensive contact” with Brockman and the government’s chief cooperating witness, prosecutor Corey Smith told a federal judge in Texas last year. Warnken-Brill has not been accused of wrongdoing and hasn’t testified.

Vista founder Robert F. Smith admitted to illegally hiding some of his own income offshore but avoided prosecution by agreeing to testify against Brockman and pay $139 million in back taxes and penalties.

Dillard earlier was a partner and head of the investment solutions unit at Carlyle Group Inc.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.