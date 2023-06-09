(Bloomberg) -- Vista Equity Partners President and COO David Breach says there are premature signs of relief in the market for initial public offerings and the widening of the bottleneck could present more exit opportunities for tech buyout firms like his toward the end of 2023. He speaks with Kamaron Leach from the sidelines of SuperReturn International in Berlin, Germany. (This interview was conducted on June 7, 2023.)

